Overview

Dr. Peter Klein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at ProMedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.