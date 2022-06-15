Dr. Peter Knowlton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Knowlton, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Knowlton, MD
Dr. Peter Knowlton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Knowlton works at
Dr. Knowlton's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - West Ashley II1637 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-3768Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knowlton?
He’s patient So knowledgeable. Takes his time with you and explains everything. Answered all my questions to my satisfaction.
About Dr. Peter Knowlton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1740523604
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowlton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowlton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowlton works at
Dr. Knowlton has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knowlton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowlton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowlton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.