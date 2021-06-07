Dr. Peter Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lin, MD
Dr. Peter Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Valley Parkinson Clinic15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 8, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 358-2876
Moayed Ali MD800 Pollard Rd Ste C30, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 376-0316
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Have already recommended him to an acquaintence of ours.
About Dr. Peter Lin, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- NINDS
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
- Neurology
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
