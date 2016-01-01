Dr. Peter Schrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schrier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Schrier, MD
Dr. Peter Schrier, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Schrier works at
Dr. Schrier's Office Locations
-
1
Park Ave. Nephrology & Medicine PC7108 Park Ave, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 820-0120
- 2 15352 76th Rd Ste CF1, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 820-0120
-
3
Queens Dialysis Center11801 Guy R Brewer Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434 Directions (718) 341-6711
-
4
Wyckoff Doctors1419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 907-4321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schrier?
About Dr. Peter Schrier, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1437390515
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrier works at
Dr. Schrier has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.