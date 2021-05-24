Overview of Dr. Peter Stahl, MD

Dr. Peter Stahl, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Stahl works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.