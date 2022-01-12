Dr. Peter Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Steinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Steinberg, MD
Dr. Peter Steinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3739
Beth Isreal Deaconess Healthcar200 Boylston St Ste 4080, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 782-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency situation with kidney stones and I was very fortunate to get Dr. Peter Steinberg. He is an expert In this area and he was able to diagnose and help me very quickly. I was in extreme pain and he was confident he could resolve the problems. I had a procedure that relieved the pain.
About Dr. Peter Steinberg, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.