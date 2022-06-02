See All Gastroenterologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Prem Kumar, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Associated Desert Gastroenterologists PC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Desert Gastroenterologists PC
    2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-9005
  2. 2
    Mesa
    215 S Power Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-9005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Employers Dental Service
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?

    Jun 02, 2022
    I felt that Dr. Kumar was knowledgeable, thorough and took the time to answer my questions as well as to explain the results of my tests. I felt that he truly cared about my health.
    Lotus — Jun 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Prem Kumar, MD
    About Dr. Prem Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700841350
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Mary Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • S.N. Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

