Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Desert Gastroenterologists PC2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 985-9005
-
2
Mesa215 S Power Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-9005
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Employers Dental Service
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Lutheran Preferred
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
I felt that Dr. Kumar was knowledgeable, thorough and took the time to answer my questions as well as to explain the results of my tests. I felt that he truly cared about my health.
About Dr. Prem Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1700841350
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- St Mary Hosp
- S.N. Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.