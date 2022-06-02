Overview

Dr. Prem Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Associated Desert Gastroenterologists PC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.