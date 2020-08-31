See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Puneet Masson, MD

Urology
2.6 (15)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Puneet Masson, MD

Dr. Puneet Masson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Orchiectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Masson's Office Locations

    3737 Market St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (215) 662-2891
    Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (800) 789-7366
    Delancey Internal Medicine Washington Square
    800 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (215) 829-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Orchiectomy
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Orchiectomy

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 31, 2020
    My experience with Dr Masson couldn't have been better. He was patient and asked the right questions needed to find and address my issues. Bottom line is I conceived a beautiful baby girl at 69 years young.
    Rick C — Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Masson's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Masson

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Puneet Masson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023277704
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puneet Masson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masson has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Orchiectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

