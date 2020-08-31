Overview of Dr. Puneet Masson, MD

Dr. Puneet Masson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Orchiectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.