Dr. Puneet Masson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puneet Masson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Puneet Masson, MD
Dr. Puneet Masson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Orchiectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masson's Office Locations
- 1 3737 Market St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2891
-
2
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
-
3
Delancey Internal Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masson?
My experience with Dr Masson couldn't have been better. He was patient and asked the right questions needed to find and address my issues. Bottom line is I conceived a beautiful baby girl at 69 years young.
About Dr. Puneet Masson, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023277704
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masson has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Orchiectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.