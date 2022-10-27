Overview of Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD

Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Mehan works at Timothy E Walker Mdpc in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.