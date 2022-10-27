Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD
Dr. Rahul Mehan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Timothy E Walker Mdpc6116 E Arbor Ave Bldg 2, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 219-1010
Main Office6750 E Baywood Ave # 507, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 409-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Phoenix Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
always very nice and top notch dr. Glad to have found him!
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University|IU Health University
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Mehan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehan speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
