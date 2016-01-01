Overview

Dr. Rajeev Nayar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Nayar works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.