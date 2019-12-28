Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD
Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Bindal's Office Locations
Texas Spine & Neurosurgery Center P.A.16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 285, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 313-0031
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Did not jump into surgery order one more test to pin point the issue. suggested surgery, The staff is very supportive they know what they are doing. Dr Bindal has great knowledge and very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.