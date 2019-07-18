Overview

Dr. Ram Narasimhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Narasimhan works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.