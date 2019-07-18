Dr. Ram Narasimhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narasimhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Narasimhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ram Narasimhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and helpful in keeping my disease in remission. Would recommend to all with IBM.
About Dr. Ram Narasimhan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
- MAYO CLINIC
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narasimhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narasimhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narasimhan has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narasimhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Narasimhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narasimhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narasimhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narasimhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.