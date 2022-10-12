See All Neurosurgeons in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (82)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD

Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Vasudevan works at Austin NeuroSpine in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasudevan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin NeuroSpine
    5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 640-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Vasudewan Made me very comfortable with the entire process. Thoroughly explained every phase and made me at ease to continue with this delicate procedure. Procedure was a total success, I felt prepared and ready. His staff was excellent in guiding me through all the pre surgery requirements and appointments. Post surgery follow up no hesitation in getting immediate feedback to all my questions. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr V for this surgery. His calmness in explaining every aspect of this procedure was truly a blessing, thank you Dr. V
    M Trevino — Oct 12, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vasudevan to family and friends

    About Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053623546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasudevan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasudevan works at Austin NeuroSpine in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vasudevan’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

