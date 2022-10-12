Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD
Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Vasudevan's Office Locations
Austin NeuroSpine5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 640-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasudewan Made me very comfortable with the entire process. Thoroughly explained every phase and made me at ease to continue with this delicate procedure. Procedure was a total success, I felt prepared and ready. His staff was excellent in guiding me through all the pre surgery requirements and appointments. Post surgery follow up no hesitation in getting immediate feedback to all my questions. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr V for this surgery. His calmness in explaining every aspect of this procedure was truly a blessing, thank you Dr. V
About Dr. Ram Vasudevan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053623546
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasudevan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasudevan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasudevan works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.
