Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD
Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Tritt's Office Locations
Atlanta ENT Sinus/Allergy Asscs5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2918Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tritt and NP Nakano are the best! Dr. Tritt is so kind and he diagnosed and explained my problems clearly and quickly (and his surgery scheduler is fantastic and was so patient and helpful). I was well-informed about the surgery and post-op care, and everything went great. I felt well taken care of throughout the whole process and recovery was very smooth. I am almost a month out from the surgery and my breathing/sinuses have never been so good. Cannot recommend this practice enough.
About Dr. Ramie Tritt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1700881760
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- McGill U
- Jewish Genl Hosp
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
