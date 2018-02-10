Dr. Ramon Carrillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Carrillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Carrillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Carrillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Preferred Care Partners Medical Group Inc.2974 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 631-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrillo?
This is an outstanding physician with an experience of a master and professorship in academia. I felt honored being his patient
About Dr. Ramon Carrillo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548224116
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrillo works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.