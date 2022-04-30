Dr. Randa Ghali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randa Ghali, MD
Dr. Randa Ghali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL.
Lakeview Healthcare System, LLC dba Lakeview Internal Medicine, PA1801 US Highway 441 Bldg 100, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 460-4004
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Ghali for a year. During that time our interactions have been very good. I felt like she listened to me and raised concerns when she saw them. She’s pretty straightforward. I had 2 previous LVHS doctors prior and I’m happier now that she’s my doctor. I think the LVHS has some definite issues, but that’s for a different review. Never had an issue scheduling, have done both in office and televisit.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730611161
