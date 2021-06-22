See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Randall Graham, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Graham, MD

Dr. Randall Graham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Graham works at METHODIST HEALTH SYSTEM DALLAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute
    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 948-2076
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 22, 2021
    Dr. Graham perform surgery on my back in 2018 and he was excellent. His bedside mannerism was excellent, his ability to listen was excellent. I don't have anything negative to say about him. I highly recommend this Doctor. If I could give more stars, then I would. He deserves each and everyone.
    V.McGill — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174834295
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicin
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
