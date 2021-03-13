Dr. Raymond Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Pak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Piedmont Hospital Campus Office95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-9266
Piedmont West Office1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 240-9700
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Very professional and knowledgeable approach to my condition. Cordial and specific when reviewing a plan for care in the future. A nice person to deal with.
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson Medical College
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Urology
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
