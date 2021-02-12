Overview of Dr. Raymond Sultan, MD

Dr. Raymond Sultan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Sultan works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.