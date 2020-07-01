Dr. Raymond Tatevossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatevossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Tatevossian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Tatevossian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Tatevossian works at
Locations
-
1
Alexander S Tovar MD A Professional Corp.201 S Buena Vista St Ste 238, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 325-2096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Southwestern Research Inc2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 270, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tatevossian?
Dr. Tatevossian and his immediate staff is very good, his office staff, not so.
About Dr. Raymond Tatevossian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1184746968
Education & Certifications
- Usc / Keck School Of Medicine
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatevossian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatevossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatevossian works at
Dr. Tatevossian has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatevossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tatevossian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatevossian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatevossian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatevossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatevossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.