Overview of Dr. Rebecca Bobo, MD

Dr. Rebecca Bobo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Bobo works at Florida Vision Institute in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.