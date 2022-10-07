Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Desimone, DPM
Dr. Rebecca Desimone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Desimone's Office Locations
Imperial Point Podiatry Assoc. Inc.6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 405, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-5900
Martin Foot and Ankle2300 Pleasant Valley Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 757-3537Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-5900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
The Dr always takes time to discuss my issues in detail and has a beautiful bedside manner. I recommend her highly!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Desimone accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desimone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desimone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.