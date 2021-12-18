Dr. Rebecca Rawl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rawl, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Rawl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pllc2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rawl knew more about my problem than the others in her field, I was very pleased with her commitment to find out why I am having the problems I have.
About Dr. Rebecca Rawl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawl has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawl.
