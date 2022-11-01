Dr. Reema Dua, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reema Dua, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reema Dua, DPM
Dr. Reema Dua, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Dua works at
Dr. Dua's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the MidAtlantic11801 Rockville Pike Ste 105, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-6222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dua?
Dr. Dua is an incredible doctor. She really took the time to inform me of my medical issue and I can tell she truly cares about her patients. I recommend her to anyone. Her knowledge and kindness made my doctors visit seamless! Best podiatrist I’ve been to!
About Dr. Reema Dua, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1457587461
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Cabrini College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dua has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dua works at
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.