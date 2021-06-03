Dr. Rex Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rex Hung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
1
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 214, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 444-1392
2
MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 2, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4275
3
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center9000 Franklin Square Dr # 1, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-6360
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hung performed a breast reduction on me last year and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. He was very tentative and explained everything. He also was very quick to help when I experienced some minor issues after surgery. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Rex Hung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1972846103
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
