Overview

Dr. Ricardo Lugo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Lugo works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lawrenceburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.