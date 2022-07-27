Overview of Dr. Richard Fessler, MD

Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fessler works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.