Overview

Dr. Richard Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Center Colon/Rectal Health Inc in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.