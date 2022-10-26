Overview of Dr. Richard Mastrole, MD

Dr. Richard Mastrole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Mastrole works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.