Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS

Periodontics
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS

Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Periodontics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Nejat works at Clock Tower Dental Associates in Franklin Square, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nejat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clock Tower Dental Associates
    110 New Hyde Park Rd, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1148
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Composite Fillings
Crown Lengthening
Bone Grafting
Composite Fillings
Crown Lengthening

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Pocket Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AmeriPlan
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Awesome visit Dr Nejat explains everything you need to know.
    Elena — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS

    • Periodontics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1356445050
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|State University Of New York At Stony Brook University
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
