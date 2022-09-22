Overview of Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS

Dr. Richard Nejat, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Periodontics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Nejat works at Clock Tower Dental Associates in Franklin Square, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.