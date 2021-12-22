Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4242Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro was very busy, obviously much in demand. Although his schedule was very full, the staff graciously put me in. I knew I would have to wait but I was in a lot of pain so they wanted to see me the same day. The front desk was efficient and as soon as the nurse could take me back to be seen I went in. I had an ultrasound and a urine test because of my pain and doctor diagnosed me with a kidney stone right away and got me on the schedule for surgery. I felt grateful to be seen and scheduled the same day. I know most people don't say anything unless they are complaining but I wanted to let them know I appreciate his care! Thank you doctor and staff!
About Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- USC Med Ctr
- UCLA Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University Of Illinois
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.