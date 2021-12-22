See All Urologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD

Urology
2.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Tarzana, CA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD

Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at San Fernando Valley Urological Associates in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 996-4242
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Dr. Shapiro was very busy, obviously much in demand. Although his schedule was very full, the staff graciously put me in. I knew I would have to wait but I was in a lot of pain so they wanted to see me the same day. The front desk was efficient and as soon as the nurse could take me back to be seen I went in. I had an ultrasound and a urine test because of my pain and doctor diagnosed me with a kidney stone right away and got me on the schedule for surgery. I felt grateful to be seen and scheduled the same day. I know most people don't say anything unless they are complaining but I wanted to let them know I appreciate his care! Thank you doctor and staff!
    — Dec 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
    About Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619992682
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • USC Med Ctr
    Internship
    • UCLA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

