Dr. Richard Tosti, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Tosti, MD

Dr. Richard Tosti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Tosti works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tosti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Wynnewood, PA
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 456, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183
  2. 2
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    510 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183
  3. 3
    Rothman Orthopaedics
    3300 Tillman Dr, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jun 02, 2022
    I am a guitar player who normally clocks 6-8 hours a day of playing, and so when my left hand began to feel tight and numb I was extremely concerned. Dr. Tosti was able to diagnose my cubital tunnel in just one visit. He had me get a nerve test just to be certain what he was seeing was correct, and the nerve test confirmed his suspicions. Dr. Tosti recommended surgery above all other options because it is a curative surgery, and so within one month of seeing him for initial diagnoses I was scheduled for surgery. I am now one month out from elbow surgery (and cyst removal in my wrist) and my hand/arm feels brand new. The post-op pain lasted for about a week at most. The incision areas are small and precise, and so the scarring will be minimal to none. One month post-op and I am back to playing guitar for hours a day without pain or discomfort. Highly recommend Dr. Tosti and his work.
    Sean — Jun 02, 2022
