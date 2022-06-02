Dr. Richard Tosti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tosti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tosti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Rothman Orthopaedics - Wynnewood, PA100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 456, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute510 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Orthopaedics3300 Tillman Dr, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
I am a guitar player who normally clocks 6-8 hours a day of playing, and so when my left hand began to feel tight and numb I was extremely concerned. Dr. Tosti was able to diagnose my cubital tunnel in just one visit. He had me get a nerve test just to be certain what he was seeing was correct, and the nerve test confirmed his suspicions. Dr. Tosti recommended surgery above all other options because it is a curative surgery, and so within one month of seeing him for initial diagnoses I was scheduled for surgery. I am now one month out from elbow surgery (and cyst removal in my wrist) and my hand/arm feels brand new. The post-op pain lasted for about a week at most. The incision areas are small and precise, and so the scarring will be minimal to none. One month post-op and I am back to playing guitar for hours a day without pain or discomfort. Highly recommend Dr. Tosti and his work.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124339601
- Harvard Medical Genetics Training Program (Children's Hospital Boston, Massachusetts Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital)
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tosti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tosti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tosti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tosti has seen patients for Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosti.
