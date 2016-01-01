Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD
Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Louisiana State University/ Oschner Clinic Foundation
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
- Neurology
Dr. Abraham speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
