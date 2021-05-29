Dr. Rita Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Weinstein, MD
Dr. Rita Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Rita Weinstein MD PA603 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 545-5366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first visit with Dr. Weinstein yesterday. In my opinion, she is the best Dermatologist in this area. She was friendly, very thorough and explained everything. The office is very busy, but the staff is is great. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends.
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1033109046
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Hair Loss, Fungal Nail Infection and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.