Dr. Robert Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bradley, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bradley, MD
Dr. Robert Bradley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
-
1
Trihealth Surgical Institute10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 101, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 232-8181
-
2
Trihealth Comprehensive Hernia Center6200 Pfeiffer Rd Ste 360, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-9025
-
3
Group Health Mason6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 232-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
He just did my gallbladder surgery yesterday and I am so happy. I could care less about the incisions and where they were placed. I am just thrilled that it got done. He was so kind and well mannered along with everyone else that took care of me.
About Dr. Robert Bradley, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1689603094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bradley speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.