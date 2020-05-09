Overview of Dr. Robert Bradley, MD

Dr. Robert Bradley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Bradley works at Trihealth Surgical Institute in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.