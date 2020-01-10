Overview

Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Tri-City Colo-Rectal Surgery in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.