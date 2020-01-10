Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Tri-city Colo-rectal2223 E Baseline Rd Ste A, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 835-5302
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell is an incredible surgeon for which I am truly grateful!!! Thanks to him, I am living happier and healthier than ever!!!
About Dr. Robert Campbell, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
