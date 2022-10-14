Dr. Robert Dattolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dattolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Dattolo, MD
Dr. Robert Dattolo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Dattolo works at
Dr. Dattolo's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach ENT Associates1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-2266
-
2
Palm Beach ENT Associates3401 Pga Blvd Ste 410, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 659-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dattola is a very good listener. He listens when you discuss your symptoms and your expectation. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Robert Dattolo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1821046368
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Penn State
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
