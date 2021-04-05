Dr. Robert Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hart, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hart, MD
Dr. Robert Hart, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3660
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Arlington Heights1614 W Central Rd Ste 105, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 818-1184
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hart for several years for treatment of sleep apnea, which has been well controlled under his care.
About Dr. Robert Hart, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1750334900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
