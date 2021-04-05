See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Robert Hart, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Hart, MD

Dr. Robert Hart, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Hart works at Edward Medical Group in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

3.1 (10)
Dr. Hart's Office Locations

  1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3660
  2
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Arlington Heights
    1614 W Central Rd Ste 105, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 818-1184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 05, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Hart for several years for treatment of sleep apnea, which has been well controlled under his care.
    About Dr. Robert Hart, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750334900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
