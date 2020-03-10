Overview

Dr. Robert Tepper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tepper works at Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.