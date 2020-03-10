See All Gastroenterologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Robert Tepper, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Tepper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Tepper works at Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021
    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501
    Nyu Langone Arena Oncology
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hernia
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Dr. Tepper is an EXCELLENT doctor. His staff and the phone system are NOT. You can call for days while the phone message clearly has a problem. I have called and waited longer to speak with his staff than any of my many of doctors. I have called and was told the person would be right with me. She didn't put me on hold and I heard a personal conversation only to be hung up on when I said HELLO. The clearly heard me saying this several times, picked up the phone and just hung it up. Dr. Tepper likely is not aware of this but he is an EXCELLENT doctor.
    — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Tepper, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023013570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tepper has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

