Dr. Robert Tepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Tepper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tepper works at
Locations
1
Nassau Gastroenterology Associates PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-2340
2
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2767
3
Nyu Langone Arena Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tepper is an EXCELLENT doctor. His staff and the phone system are NOT. You can call for days while the phone message clearly has a problem. I have called and waited longer to speak with his staff than any of my many of doctors. I have called and was told the person would be right with me. She didn't put me on hold and I heard a personal conversation only to be hung up on when I said HELLO. The clearly heard me saying this several times, picked up the phone and just hung it up. Dr. Tepper likely is not aware of this but he is an EXCELLENT doctor.
About Dr. Robert Tepper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023013570
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepper works at
Dr. Tepper has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tepper speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.
