Dr. Robert Weiner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Weiner works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.