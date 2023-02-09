Overview of Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD

Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Yarbrough works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.