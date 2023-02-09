Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD
Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Cumming1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yarbrough and his team exceeded my expectations; they were all personable yet professional. Dr. Yarborough was so very knowledgeable and trustworthy. Thank you!!! Mary Wright
About Dr. Robert Yarbrough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
- Emory University
- Davidson College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarbrough has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.