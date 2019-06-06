Dr. Robert Zane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Zane's Office Locations
Grand Family Immediate Medical Care678 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 387-3814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with this podiatrist was great and his staff was very pleasant and friendly.
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zane has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zane speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.