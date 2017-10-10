Dr. Bergamaschi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, MD
Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Bergamaschi's Office Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4545
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc222 E Main St Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 444-2704
University Associates in Obgyn3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bergamaschi is the best surgeon in the field of colorectal disease / cancer as he provided me with the best pre and post op treatment with out any delay and complications Apart from being a great surgeon he is also a very compassionate person
About Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497755318
Education & Certifications
- Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
