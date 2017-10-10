Overview of Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, MD

Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bergamaschi works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Smithtown, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.