Dr. Ronald Armenti, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Armenti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Armenti's Office Locations
Rossmoore Health Center1000 Old Nassau Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 409-1824
Michael Schmierer Dpm LLC3 Hospital Plz Ste 314, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm surprised at these negative reviews. Dr. Armenti is knowledgeable and confident. My family and I have seen him for several years and I would not go anywhere else. I am also a physician and, based on my personal experience, have referred multiple patients to him over the last few years and they all come back to me with glowing reviews.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armenti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.