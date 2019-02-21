Overview

Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.



Dr. Bishop works at Eastside Orthopedic Med Assocs in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Vernon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.