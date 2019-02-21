See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Bishop works at Eastside Orthopedic Med Assocs in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Vernon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Orthopedic Medical Associates
    880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 205, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 289-0178
  2. 2
    Technimed Vernon
    3364 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA 90058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 584-7242
  3. 3
    Plaza Surgical Medical Center
    850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 201, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 289-0178

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821053158
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bishop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.