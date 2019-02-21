Dr. Bishop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
Eastside Orthopedic Medical Associates880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 205, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 289-0178
Technimed Vernon3364 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA 90058 Directions (323) 584-7242
Plaza Surgical Medical Center850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 201, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 289-0178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant.
About Dr. Ronald Bishop, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821053158
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
