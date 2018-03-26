Overview of Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD

Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with City of Hope National Medical Center



Dr. Viterbo works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.