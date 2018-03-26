Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viterbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD
Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with City of Hope National Medical Center
Dr. Viterbo works at
Dr. Viterbo's Office Locations
-
1
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
-
2
Fox Chase Cancer Center8 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions (215) 214-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viterbo?
My wife and I interviewed Dr. Viturbo in late '17 upon my diagnosis with prostate cancer. She was welcoming, friendly, totally engaged, totally professional, able to describe my condition, my treatment options, probable outcomes of each, a best path, and the percentages of various outcomes and side affects among her patients. Gave tons of time. She subsequently performed a robotic prostatectomy. It was not routine. She did an excellent job. I feel she saved my life. Cannot thank enough.
About Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD
- Urology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1912003443
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope National Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- SUNY-Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viterbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viterbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viterbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viterbo works at
Dr. Viterbo has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viterbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viterbo speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viterbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viterbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viterbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viterbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.