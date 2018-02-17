Overview

Dr. Rosario Ligresti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ligresti works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Anemia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.