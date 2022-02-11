Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD
Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Cooperman's Office Locations
Ross Cooperman MD LLC200 S Orange Ave Ste 155, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooperman is amazing! He is compassionate, funny, doesn’t rush appointments and genuinely cares about his patients. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer and was referred to Dr. Cooperman, I left his office thinking “wow! This will be a journey but Dr. Cooperman & my breast surgeon will be there.” Both of them have ruined for other doctors. I have had a few issues due to me as I have a lot of allergies and Dr. Cooperman is just always there even when was down. He is the best!!! Not to mention i am so happy with results of my reconstruction
About Dr. Ross Cooperman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407054109
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.