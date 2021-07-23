Overview of Dr. Roy Casiano, MD

Dr. Roy Casiano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Casiano works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.