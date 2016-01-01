Dr. Rupali Nabar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupali Nabar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rupali Nabar, MD
Dr. Rupali Nabar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Nabar's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology1640 Newport Blvd Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 999-2400
The Cancer Treatment Center of Orange County19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 378-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rupali Nabar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1902062839
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- California Pacific Med Ctr-California
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of California At Berkeley
- Medical Oncology
